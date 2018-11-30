Two women were arrested after attacking a female customer inside a Wawa on Nov. 17 in Cherry Hill, New Jersey.

Destiny Davis, a 19-year-old from Camden, stirred trouble after starting a verbal argument with another shopper, according to a video shared on social media. As the two women argued, Diamond Howard, an 18-year-old from Camden, climbed onto the counter and spat on the victim.

Howard then joined in on the shouting match.

The incident soon turned physical as Davis shoved the victim to the ground and punched her numerous times until bystanders and employees separated the two, according to the video.

In the video, the victim can be heard asking for an ambulance. Police said she was rushed to a nearby hospital.

"Y'all some clowns for that," said the person who posted a video of the fight.

Police arrested both Davis and Howard for disorderly conduct. Davis was charged with aggravated assault and Howard for simple assault.