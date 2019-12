Shops and Vendors come from far and wide to share the heritage of African Americans. From now to February 29th visit the 19th annual African American Marketplace at the Cheltenham Square Mall. Vendors from Africa and local vendors will be displaying merchandise, dancing and more. Various schools will be singing, dancing, and reciting poetry. Do not miss this celebration of fun and culture.



When: Now to February 29th

Where: Cheltenham Mall Square 2385 West Cheltenham Avenue Philadelphia, PA