18-year-old critical after shot eight times in Kensington

By Kaleah Mcilwain

An 18-year-old boy is in critical condition after being shot eight times in Philadelphia Monday night.

At 4:26 p.m. police say they found the boy suffering from eight gunshot wounds throughout his body near 1800 E Schiller Street in the Kensington section of Philly.

The victim was transported to the hospital by police where he was placed in critical condition, according to the police.

Police say they are holding a man as a prisoner that may be the victim who was shot.

Police did not identify the victim or clarify whether the man being held as a prisoner is the victim or a suspect in the shooting. NBC10 has reached out to them for clarification.

Two guns were also recovered at the scene, police said.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

