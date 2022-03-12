East Germantown

Boy, 9, Accidentally Shoots, Kills 17-Year-Old in Philly Home, Source Says

Initial reports were that the 17-year-old boy shot himself, but police now say a 9 year old accidentally pulled the trigger

By NBC10 Staff

A 17-year-old boy accidentally shot a 9-year-old Saturday inside an East Germantown neighborhood home, Philadelphia police said. A law enforcement source told NBC10 the teen later died.

Philadelphia police said the two children were in a room of the East Ashmead Street home before 6 p.m. with a BB gun and a handgun. The 9-year-old picked up the handgun, believing it was unloaded, and pulled the trigger.

The 17-year-old boy later died at the hospital, the source said.

A 7-year-old girl at the scene, on Ashmead Street, suffered an injury to her foot as she ran out of the home after the shooting, police said.

Homicide investigators were working to figure out what exactly happened, the source said.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

