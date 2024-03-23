16-year-old boy hospitalized after shooting in Wilmington, police say

Police are investigating after a teen was shot in Wilmington, Delaware, Saturday morning.

According to the Wilmington Police Department, officers responded to the area of Columbia and Maryland Avenue just after 2 a.m. to find a 16-year-old boy shot.

Police said the boy was transported to the hospital and placed in stable condition.

The incident is still under investigation and police said further details would be released when possible.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Jessica Gledhill at 302-576-3667

You can also provide information to Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or delawarecrimestoppers.org.