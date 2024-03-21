The family of a young woman who died from cancer is fighting to save other women from the same fate.

The Faith Deanna Johnson Act is named in honor of a former NBC10 digital team intern and, if passed, it guarantees coverage for Ovarian Cancer testing through health insurance plans. It would also provide more tests for patients who have received treatment.

Delaware Gov. John Carney is expected to sign HB15 into law Thursday afternoon in Dover.

State Rep. Valerie Maglio Longhurst took to Facebook to announce the bill and she explained why it was important to her.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

"We often hear that early detection can save lives, but we need to go a step beyond acknowledging this fact and take concrete steps to ensure that people have access to the preventative services needed to detect and treat cancer in its earliest stages," Longhurst said.

Johnson was a graduate of Temple University with a Masters in Media Arts. She passed away at the age of 26 in 2021 after a battle with ovarian cancer.

Her family told NBC10 that they believe her death could have been preventable if this bill had been in place.

For more information on the foundation in honor of Johnson, click here.