14-year-old girl and woman injured after around 40 shots fired in North Philly

A teenager and a woman were both shot in North Philadelphia early Sunday morning.

At approximately 4:45 a.m. police responded to the 500 block of north 6th Street for multiple gunshots fired, according to police Chief Ross Hoffman.

When police arrived they found a 14-year-old girl with a gunshot wound to the chest and a 36-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to the leg, police said.

The girl was taken to the hospital and was placed in stable condition.The woman was transported and treated at the hospital and released, police said.

Chief Hoffman said there were approximately 40 rounds fired at the scene. They are continuing to investigate the shooting.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.