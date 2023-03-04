Philadelphia

14-Year-Old Boy Killed in Overbrook

By Kaleah Mcilwain

Getty Images

On Saturday night a 14-year-old was shot and killed in the Overbrook section of Philadelphia.

Police arrived at 6000 Haddington Lane at 8:26 p.m. and found a 14-year-old boy shot twice in the chest, police said.

Police transported the boy to the hospital where he was pronounced dead at 9:23 p.m., according to officials.

At this time no arrests have been made.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

