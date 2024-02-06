Philadelphia

12-year-old suffers graze wound in Southwest Philadelphia double shooting

By Emily Rose Grassi

Telemundo 62

A 12-year-old boy is recovering in the hospital after suffering a graze wound to the forehead on Tuesday, police said.

The shooting happened on the 5300 block of Lindbergh Boulevard in Southwest Philadelphia just before 4 p.m., according to officials.

Léelo en español aquí.

Police were called to the scene for reports of a person with a gun, officials said.

The 12-year-old was taken to a nearby hospital by a private car where he was placed in stable condition, officials said.

A second victim in his early 40s was also taken to a nearby hospital by a private vehicle with a gunshot wound to the back, police said. He was placed in stable, but critical condition.

No arrests have been made at this time, but a weapon was recovered by officials, according to police.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

