$10K Offered for Arrest of Armed Wawa Store Robber in Bucks County

A $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of an armed robber who struck at two Wawa stores in Bucks County.

The reward comes after the man robbed the stores at 929 Bustleton Pike in Lower Southampton Township and 236 Holland Pike in Holland. Police released video of him brandishing a gun during the Lower Southampton robbery on Monday.

The video shows a man walking into the store clad in a black hoodie, black gloves, black shorts and black sneakers. A black covering conceals his face. The man brandishes a handgun at two employees behind the register, making them take out money from two machines and place them in a small black bag.

Anyone with information is asked to submit tips to the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers at 1-800-4PA-TIPS. People can also contact Lower Southampton Township Police Department detective Stephen Brookes 215-357-1235 (ext. 339) or email Sbrookes@LSTWP.org.

“At Wawa, nothing is more important to us than the safety and security of our associates and our customers,” the company said in a written statement. “Wawa will continue to do everything possible to partner with and support law enforcement in this investigation and in their ongoing efforts to protect our communities.”