10! Spotlight: 23rd Annual Irish Pub Tour de Shore

With 1200 registered participants, the Tour de Shore will kick off on Sunday, July 18th at the Irish Pub on 20th and Walnut in Center City Philadelphia! This 65-mile bike tour is not only a way to get into shape, but it’s a great opportunity to help others. All of the proceeds benefit Philadelphia Police charities including PAL, FOP Survivor’s Fund and the Daniel Faulkner Educational Grant Fund. All of these charities are used to help and support children who have lost their family members in the police field. For more information, click here.