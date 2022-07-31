1-Year-Old Baby Shot After Argument at Party Leads to Gunfire, Police Say

A 1-year-old baby was shot in the hand in Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood Sunday morning, police said.

The child was taken to St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children after being wounded on the 3400 block of Emerald Street, the Philadelphia Police Department said. The child’s condition was not immediately known.

The shooting seems to have stemmed from some sort of fight inside a house where a wedding party was going on, police said. The mother’s child was holding the baby when the fight spilled outside and four shots rang out, according to police.

Sunday’s shooting is only the latest involving a child in Philadelphia. According to the city controller’s office, at least 151 minors have been shot this year. That includes 24 fatal and 127 nonfatal shootings as of July 28.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.