Delaware County

1 suspect detained in road rage assault that shut down West Chester Pike eastbound

Eastbound West Chester Pike is closed for the near future, police said.

By Kaleah Mcilwain

Haverford Township police are investigating a road rage assault that took place along the eastbound side of West Chester Pike in Delaware County Monday afternoon.

Police said the incident took place on the 2000 block of W. Chester Pike.

Eastbound West Chester Pike is closed for the near future, police said.

One suspect is detained at this time, according to the police.

An investigation into the matter is ongoing.

Officials said there is no threat to the public at this time.

SkyForce10 was over the scene and a white car could be seen on one side of the highway with cone markers on the ground. Traffic was backed up on the opposite side of the road.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

