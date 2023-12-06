Pennsylvania

1 hurt after small plane crashes at Brandywine Airport in West Chester

One person was hospitalized after a small aircraft crashed at the Brandywine Regional Airport in West Chester, Pennsylvania

One person was hospitalized after a small plane crashed at an airport in Chester County Wednesday morning, officials said. 

The single-engine aircraft crashed into a ditch at the Brandywine Regional Airport in West Chester, Pennsylvania. Officials said one person was on the aircraft and suffered facial lacerations. That person was taken to Paoli Hospital and conscious. Officials have not yet revealed their condition.

