1 hurt after small plane crashes at Brandywine Airport in West Chester

One person was hospitalized after a small plane crashed at an airport in Chester County Wednesday morning, officials said.

Léelo en español aquí

The single-engine aircraft crashed into a ditch at the Brandywine Regional Airport in West Chester, Pennsylvania. Officials said one person was on the aircraft and suffered facial lacerations. That person was taken to Paoli Hospital and conscious. Officials have not yet revealed their condition.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

