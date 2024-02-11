1 dead, several injured — including teens — in violent night across Philly

Police in Philadelphia were busy early Sunday as at least three shootings across the city left on man dead an a number of others -- including teens at a house party -- injured.

The violent Sunday began when officers responded to a reported shooting just after midnight along the 3600 block of Warnock Street in South Philadelphia when, officials said, at about 12:15 a.m., officers found a 22-year-old man who had been shot in the head, right behind his ear.

He was pronounced on the scene, according to law enforcement officials.

Officials said the motive for this incident appears to be robbery, however, there have been no arrests and an investigation is ongoing.

NBC10 Police investigate after a man was shot in the hip along Godfrey Avenue in Philadelphia's East Germantown neighborhood early Sunday.

Then, just about an hour later, at about 1 a.m. police responded after a reported shooting along the 1900 block of W. Godfrey Avenue in the city's East Germantown neighborhood, after, officials said, a 35-year-old man was shot in the hip.

This man was taken to a nearby hospital where he was placed in critical condition, police said.

This shooting, too, remains under investigation.

NBC10 Law enforcement officials investigate the scene after three people were hurt in a shooting at a house party in North Philadelphia early Sunday.

Just about a half hour later, at 1:30 a.m., police responded after officers heard gunfire at a party in a home near the intersection of N. 19th and W. Diamond streets in North Philadelphia.

Philadelphia Police Captain Anthony Ginaldi said that officers saw the crowd running from the home after hearing gunshots and they found three people suffering from gunshot wounds at the scene.

"We don't know what the reason for the shooting is right now," he said. "We believe it was some kind of AirBnB party or some kind of private party."

Inside, Ginaldi said that officers found a 15-year-old girl who had a wound on the back of her head, where they believe she was grazed by a bullet, an 18-year-old man who was struck in his arm and another man, believed to be 18 to 20-years-old, who was also struck in the arm.

All three were taken to a nearby hospital and Ginaldi said, the younger two were listed in stable condition while the eldest victim was listed in critical condition.

According to Ginaldi, police believe the gunman fired at the house from a vacant lot across the street.

"We believe somebody brought a gun to a party and it got out of control," he said.

In this incident, he said, officials have made no arrests, but an investigation is ongoing.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.