1 dead, 9 injured, including children, in crash with SEPTA trolley in West Philly

One person is dead and nine others were injured, including children, in a crash involving a SEPTA trolley and a car in West Philadelphia Thursday night.

Just before 8:30 p.m. a Dodge Charger traveling at a high rate of speed rear ended a Route 10 SEPTA Trolley near 59th Street and Lansdowne Avenue, police said.

The trolley was traveling west on Lansdowne Avenue at 59th and the Dodge was going south on 59th when it hit the passenger side of the trolley, Police Chief Inspector Scott Small, said.

Small said the trolley was hit with such force that it was knocked off the tracks.

Police said the driver of the car, a 20-year-old, was pulled from the vehicle and rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The trolley operator sustained a leg injury, and nine passengers was injured including children who were taken to the hospital, according to the police.

The Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority said that shuttle buses will operate in both directions from 63rd and Malvern to 36th Street Portal, according to officials.

Rte 10: Shuttle buses will operate in both directions between the Malvern Loop and 54th Street and Lansdowne Avenue. Expect significant delays. — SEPTA (@SEPTA) September 22, 2023

