2 hurt in double shooting near school in Philly's Olney neighborhood

The double shooting occurred near Olney High School along A Street and Duncannon Avenue

By David Chang

Correction: Police initially said that one of the victims died in the shooting. Police later said a homicide was not confirmed.

Two people were injured in a double shooting near a school in Philadelphia’s Olney neighborhood.

The shooting occurred on A Street and Duncannon Avenue near Olney Charter High School’s track and field around 2:45 a.m. Sunday, according to police.

Two people were injured in the shooting. Officials have not yet revealed their conditions.

No arrests have been made and police have not released information on any suspects.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

