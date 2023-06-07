What are the health risks of wildfire smoke? Here's who is most at risk

What to Know The New York City area has been smothered in a cloud of thick smoke due to wildfires in the eastern Canadian provinces of Quebec and Nova Scotia over the past few days.

On Tuesday, the city made recommendations out of precaution to protect New Yorkers, including limiting outdoor activities and staying inside when possible. Additionally, the city also recommends wearing a high-quality mask.

The health effects of wildfire smoke are far and wide, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

The New York City area has been smothered in a cloud of thick smoke due to wildfires in the eastern Canadian provinces of Quebec and Nova Scotia over the past few days ---and it is not any better Wednesday.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation extended its citywide air quality health advisory through midnight Wednesday, and those who have underlying health conditions are advised to avoid outdoor activity as much as possible. Long Island and the Hudson Valley are under the air quality advisory as well.

With the air quality being so dismal, who is most at risk healthwise when it comes to wildfire smoke?

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, wildfire smoke is a mix of gases and fine particles from burning trees and plants, buildings, and other material.

The health effects of wildfire smoke are far and wide, according to the Environmental Protection Agency. They can range from eye and respiratory irritation to more serious conditions, including reduced lung function. Exposure can also exacerbate asthma, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, and heart failure, prompting premature death, according to both the EPA and CDC.

The CDC notes that breathing in smoke can impact people right away and can cause:

Coughing

Trouble breathing

Wheezing

Asthma attacks

Stinging eyes

Scratchy throat

Runny nose

Irritated sinuses

Headaches

Tiredness

Chest pain

Fast heartbeat

Children, pregnant women, and the elderly are most vulnerable to smoke exposure. Responders are also most at risk, according to the CDC.

"Currently, we are taking precautions out of an abundance of caution to protect New Yorkers’ health until we are able to get a better sense of future air quality reports. We recommend all New Yorkers limit outdoor activity to the greatest extent possible. Those with preexisting respiratory problems, like heart or breathing problems, as well as children and older adults may be especially sensitive and should stay indoors at this time," the city said.