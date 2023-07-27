Unexpected Broccoli Cheddar Soup at Trader Joe's may contain insects

Popular grocery store chain Trader Joe’s issued a recall for one of their products due to it possibly containing insects.

A Trader Joe’s spokesperson said they were alerted by their supplier of Trader Joe’s Unexpected Broccoli Cheddar Soup (SKU# 68470) that the product with the “Use By” dates of 07/18/23 through 09/15/23 may contain insects.

A photo of the product

The spokesperson said no known adverse health effects from the product have been reported so far and all potentially impacted products have been removed from sale and destroyed.

Anyone who bought or received any donations of Unexpected Broccoli Cheddar Soup should throw it out or return it to any Trader Joe’s location for a full refund.

Anyone with questions about the recall should call Trader Joe’s Customer Relations at 626-599-3817.