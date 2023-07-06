NBC10's Tim Furlong (Mr. 302) is stuck up on a ledge Thursday in hopes that he gets people to give blood.

Tim is sitting up on a ledge at the Blood Bank of Delmarva's Christiana location until at least 100 people give blood at either the Delaware of Chadds Ford locations. The stunt started at 7:30 a.m. on July 6.

You might want to head to the Christiana location so, as Tim puts it, "you can literally heckle me in person."

I NEED YOUR HELP! 730 Thursday am I go on a ledge @DelmarvaBlood Christiana Location and can’t get down until I get 100 donors! Come here or any Delaware or Chadds Ford PA location to get me down! I’ll put addresses to locations in first comment! @NBCPhiladelphia @Telemundo62 pic.twitter.com/i6EHmdxnhg — Tim Furlong (@tfurlong) July 5, 2023

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

There will also be giveaways and you will be helping fill the need for blood donations.

Click here to schedule your blood donation.