NJ Sets Up Hotline to Field Calls on Deadly Coronavirus Outbreak

The coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan has killed more than 100 people and sickened thousands

A microscopic view of the coronavirus at the CDC in Atlanta, Georgia. The virus that causes Severe Acuste Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) might be a "previously unrecognized virus from the coronavirus family," the CDC said.
CDC via Getty Images

A microscopic view of the coronavirus at the CDC in Atlanta, Georgia. The virus that causes Severe Acuste Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) might be a "previously unrecognized virus from the coronavirus family," the CDC said.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said Wednesday his administration has set up a 24-hour hotline to answer the public's questions about the deadly virus that has hit China.

Murphy, a Democrat, said at a news conference in Newark that there have been no confirmed cases of the virus in the state.

The number is 1-800-222-1222 and is being staffed 24 hours a day by the state's poison center. The state Health Department has set up a website with information as well.

The coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan has killed more than 100 people and sickened thousands.

Murphy also said the state is working closely with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and will provide updates as warranted.

China has cut off access to Wuhan and 16 other cities to prevent people from leaving and spreading the virus further.

