A New Jersey man dons a yellow reflective vest, picks up a grabber, counter and trash bag and heads out on his daily mission.

“The sad part is for me personally, I love it. If you could see me how excited I get.”

What gets Cinnaminson’s Jim Alturo so excited for his daily walk in Burlington County? Cigarette butts.

Next time you walk outside think about how often you notice a cigarette butt on the ground.

Alturo – a 70-year-old U.S. Air Force veteran -- was so bothered by what he saw that he started a mission to clean the streets and raise some cash to combat smoking-related illnesses in the process.

He started “Jim's Cigarette Butt Challenge” as a hobby in 2022.

“My goal was to pick up one cigarette butt a day,” Alturo said.

But when is one ever enough?

“It's a little counter where I can keep track of the number of cigarette butts I pick up,” Alturo said while showing off what was in his hand.

He started collecting all those picked up butts in a spreadsheet, challenging himself along the way.

But what to do with all those bagged up butts?

He has since started raising funds for the American Lung Association while cleaning up the streets in his South Jersey community and challenging others in the Philadelphia region to do the same.

“I’ll donate a penny for each cigarette butt that I pick up for the American Lung Association,” Alturo said.

Last year he picked up 24,185

So, he donated $241.85.

His goal for 2024 is even bigger.

“My goal this year is 35,000 cigarette butts” picked up, Alturo said.

Alturo has even come up with a little jingle he sings along his butt-kicking walks: “If you see a butt pick it up, all the day you have good luck.”

He doesn’t stop at just cigarette waste. He scopes out streets, sidewalks and parking lots for trash of all kinds.

“I couldn't believe all the trash I was picking up in the community,” Aluro said.

Alturo is winning fans along the way.

“It makes me feel good that I'm able to clean up,” Alturo said. “I’m glad people appreciate it.”

He even caught the eye of the American Lung Association.

“It's a great idea to get the cigarette waste off the streets,” Caroline Hutchinson, of the American Lung Association, said.

“I feel like I wasn't looking for them before, but now I'm going to because of Jim,” Hutchinson said with a chuckle.

The American Lung Association has posted a fundraising page for Jim's Cigarette Butt Challenge. You can help donate to the cause.