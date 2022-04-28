Family: Injured Boy Screamed ‘Mommy, They Lit Me on Fire'

A 6-year-old Connecticut boy suffered serious burns to his face and legs after being hit with a burning ball thrown by another young child, according to his family.

The boy was being treated for second- and third-degree burns at Bridgeport Hospital and is recovering, relatives said.

Bridgeport officials did not immediately confirm the family's account. Bridgeport’s director of Emergency Management and Homeland Security, Scott Appleby, said in a statement that the incident Sunday was under investigation. Preliminary reports indicated four unattended children were seen playing with gasoline and lighting objects on fire, he said.

No criminal charges were announced.

The burned child's sister, Kayla Deegan, said an 8-year-old boy who lives in the same multifamily home in Bridgeport poured gasoline on a tennis ball, lit it and threw it at her brother in the building's backyard.

“In a matter of seconds he came back around the corner screaming, saying ‘Mommy, they lit me on fire,’” Kayla told WNBC-TV.

The older boy's family declined to comment when reached at their home, the station reported.

Maria Rua, the burned child's mother, said her son is expected to be in the hospital for a few more days. She said his face is swollen with blisters.