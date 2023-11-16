You can help a Philly nonprofit with its Thanksgiving Eve ‘Feast' ‘Project'

Thanksgiving is a celebration of community, love, and of course delicious food. One Philadelphia nonprofit is committed to making sure everyone gets a piece of the pie – literally.

The Everywhere Project focuses on harm reduction and serving our neighbors, especially those who are unhoused or use drugs.

Volunteers provide hot meals, Narcan, clothing, wound care, and other services to anyone who stops by at their outreach sites on Wednesday nights in LOVE Park and Saturday afternoons in Kensington.

We featured The Everywhere Project's mission in a story over the summer.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

One Philly grassroot organization is working to make everyone feel like they matter. 'The Everywhere Project' aims to provide support to people who use drugs, break the stigma around substance abuse and treat all of our neighbors with dignity and respect. Philly Live's Sheila Watko spoke with one of the cofounders, gives a look at all the great work they are doing for Philly residents and has how you can help.

The Everywhere Project wants to serve all of our neighbors a delicious holiday meal.

Wednesday is their third annual Thanksgiving Eve Community Feast and they're still in need of food donations. They’re looking for trays of pretty much every Thanksgiving dish you can think of: mashed potatoes, green beans, macaroni and cheese, gravy and desserts. They’re also in need of turkey donations.

Volunteers are always welcome to come out, serve food and meet fellow volunteers and guests.

Want to help the cause?