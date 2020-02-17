Delaware County Boy Dies From the Flu

Loved ones are in mourning after a young Delaware County boy died from the flu.

The Marple Newtown School District confirmed Monday that Matthew Wzorek, a 2nd grade student at Worrall Elementary School in Broomall, Pennsylvania, died Sunday night from complications surrounding influenza.

“Matthew was known to have a happy smile and kind heart in class. He loved being with his friends and was always willing to offer assistances to his teachers and peers,” Marple Newtown superintendent Dr. Tina Kane wrote in a letter to parents. “To say that he will be missed is an enormous understatement.”

A team of counselors will be at the school Tuesday morning to provide support for students and the community.

As of Feb. 8, 47 flu associated deaths and 1632 flu associated hospitalizations were reported in Pennsylvania during the current flu season, according to the Department of Health.

For more details on the flu, including symptoms, prevention and treatment, visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.