flu

Delaware County Boy Dies From the Flu

Loved ones are in mourning after a young Delaware County boy died from the flu

By David Chang

Getty Images

Loved ones are in mourning after a young Delaware County boy died from the flu.

The Marple Newtown School District confirmed Monday that Matthew Wzorek, a 2nd grade student at Worrall Elementary School in Broomall, Pennsylvania, died Sunday night from complications surrounding influenza.

“Matthew was known to have a happy smile and kind heart in class. He loved being with his friends and was always willing to offer assistances to his teachers and peers,” Marple Newtown superintendent Dr. Tina Kane wrote in a letter to parents. “To say that he will be missed is an enormous understatement.”

Health

coronavirus 1 hour ago

What You Should Know About the Coronavirus Before Planning Your Next Trip

skin cancer 11 hours ago

What Causes Melanoma? Study Ranks States by Melanoma Rates Caused by UV Exposure

A team of counselors will be at the school Tuesday morning to provide support for students and the community.

As of Feb. 8, 47 flu associated deaths and 1632 flu associated hospitalizations were reported in Pennsylvania during the current flu season, according to the Department of Health.

For more details on the flu, including symptoms, prevention and treatment, visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.

This article tagged under:

fluDelaware Countyinfluenza
Local U.S. & World Politics Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV Community Contests Wednesday's Child
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us