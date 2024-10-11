Chicken products served to students at nearly 200 Philadelphia schools may have been contaminated with listeria, the district announced on Friday.

Léelo en español aquí

Oz Hill, the Chief Operating Officer of the Philadelphia School District, said they were notified by the Whitsons Culinary Group that the following chicken products that were provided to some schools in the district were part of a nationwide meat and poultry recall due to potentially being contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes:

Pre-K: Chicken & Broccoli Alfredo Penne (served on Oct. 8)

Pre-K children with a food allergy substitution: Chicken Strips Honey Mustard Green Bean (served between Oct. 4 – Oct. 10) and Chicken Caribbean Pineapple Sauce Rice Carrots (served between Oct. 4 – Oct. 10)

K-12 sites: Chicken w/BBQ Sauce Rice Baked Beans (served on September 23, 2024)

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

The full list of impacted schools can be found here.

Listeria are bacteria that can contaminate many foods. People most at risk for listeria infection include pregnant women, newborns, adults 65 years or older and people with weakened immune systems, according to the CDC.

“Fortunately, according to the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Division (FSIS), there are no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of those meals,” Hill wrote.

Hill said the School District’s Division of Food Services is removing all remaining items from their school meal services.

“Your child will not be served this item moving forward,” Hill wrote.

Anyone with questions on the recall should email recallnotification101024@philasd.org or call 215-400-5600.

For more information on the national recall, click here or view the embedded document below.