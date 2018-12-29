American Possibly Exposed to Ebola to Be Monitored at Nebraska Hospital - NBC 10 Philadelphia
logo_philly_2x

American Possibly Exposed to Ebola to Be Monitored at Nebraska Hospital

By Kalhan Rosenblatt

Published 8 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    American Possibly Exposed to Ebola to Be Monitored at Nebraska Hospital
    Center for Disease Control (CDC) via Getty Images
    In this handout from the Center for Disease Control (CDC), a colorized transmission electron micrograph (TEM) of a Ebola virus virion is seen. As the Ebola virus continues to spread across parts of Africa, a second doctor infected with the disease has arrived in the U.S. for treatment.

    An American man will likely be monitored at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha after possibly being exposed to Ebola in the Democratic Republic of Congo, officials said Saturday.

    The unidentified man, who was providing medical assistance in the Democratic Republic of Congo, has shown no symptoms of Ebola, but will be closely monitored at the medical center. 

    “This person may have been exposed to the virus but is not ill and is not contagious,” said Dr. Ted Cieslak, an infectious diseases specialist with Nebraska Medicine, in a statement.

    Doctors will work with federal, state and county public health officials to monitor the man and secure the area so no members of the public or other patients are exposed.

    Get More at NBC News

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices