In this handout from the Center for Disease Control (CDC), a colorized transmission electron micrograph (TEM) of a Ebola virus virion is seen. As the Ebola virus continues to spread across parts of Africa, a second doctor infected with the disease has arrived in the U.S. for treatment.

An American man will likely be monitored at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha after possibly being exposed to Ebola in the Democratic Republic of Congo, officials said Saturday.

The unidentified man, who was providing medical assistance in the Democratic Republic of Congo, has shown no symptoms of Ebola, but will be closely monitored at the medical center.

“This person may have been exposed to the virus but is not ill and is not contagious,” said Dr. Ted Cieslak, an infectious diseases specialist with Nebraska Medicine, in a statement.

Doctors will work with federal, state and county public health officials to monitor the man and secure the area so no members of the public or other patients are exposed.