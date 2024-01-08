8 confirmed cases of measles. Health Department urging people to get free vaccines

Health officials are warning of more potential exposures to the measles virus in Philadelphia as confirmed cases are on the rise.

As of Monday, there are eight confirmed cases of measles connected to this outbreak, officials said. Seven are in Philadelphia and one is a non-Philadelphia case.

Léelo en español aquí.

Philadelphia health officials say the virus is extremely contagious for people who aren't vaccinated.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

"90% of people who are not immune who get exposed to measles, will get measles," Health Commissioner Dr. Cheryl Bettigole said. "So it's extremely contagious and that's why we take this so seriously."

Confirmed measles cases are among unvaccinated residents, according to officials. If you believe you have been exposed, officials are urging you to quarantine and contact your medical provider.

This report comes nearly two weeks after the health department warned of possible exposure to the measles virus at the Jefferson Health Building located at 33 South 9th Street or 833 Chestnut Street on Tuesday, Dec. 19.

Where measles exposures occurred in Philly

The Health Department has been working to contact anyone who was at the following locations to let them know they may have been exposed:

The Jefferson Health building located at 33 South 9th or 833 Chestnut Streets between 2 p.m. and 5:40 p.m. on Dec. 19.

Multicultural Education Station Day Care located at 6919 Castor Avenue any time on Dec. 20 or 21.

The Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia Emergency Room located at 3401 Civic Center Boulevard on Dec. 28.

Nemours Hospital located at 833 Chestnut St., Ste 300 anytime on Dec. 29.

St. Christopher's Hospital for Children Emergency Department during the overnight hours of Dec. 30 until mid-afternoon on Dec. 31.

St. Christopher's Hospital for Children inpatient unit 5 North any time between Dec. 31 and Jan. 3.

Nazareth Hospital Emergency Room any time between Dec. 31 and Jan. 2.

Holy Redeemer Pediatric Urgent Care Meadowbrook located at 1648 Huntingdon Pike on Jan. 3 between 3:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Jefferson Abington Hospital Emergency Department located at 1200 Old York Road on Jan. 3 between 7:15 p.m. and 9:45 p.m.

If you were in any of these buildings at these times and are not immune to the virus, officials say you should take the following steps:

Contact your health care provider or pediatrician right away, especially if you don’t feel well. Let your doctor know about your possible measles exposure.

If you must go out to seek health care, please alert the health care provider before going in that you have been exposed to measles and have them call the Health Department.

You could potentially give measles to vulnerable people and therefore must quarantine (stay home).

Two cases that are under investigation by officials were potentially exposed because one confirmed case went to day care instead of quarantining, the health department said.

"Unfortunately, we had two children at that day care who did get measles and were hospitalized," Bettigole said. "Fortunately one of those children has been discharged."

"Philadelphia is a city where we believe in a duty to take care of each other. We are asking all city residents who may have been exposed to measles to do their part to ensure that no additional infants are harmed by this infection," Bettigole said in a statement.

Where can you get a free vaccination for measles?

"While 93 percent of Philadelphia children are vaccinated against measles, it remains a dangerous virus. The Health Department strongly encourages everyone who is unvaccinated to seek out a vaccine," the Health Department said.

The Health Department offers the measles, mumps, and rubella vaccine for free at City health centers.

Any child in Philadelphia can get vaccinated at any City health center. You can contact their call center at (215) 685-2933 to make an appointment.

They are also offering walk-in MMR vaccines at three City health centers for a limited time. Any Philadelphia resident is eligible. Visit these three locations Monday through Thursday, from 10 a.m. – noon and 1 – 3 p.m.:

Health Center 3, 555 S. 43rd St.

Health Center 4, 4400 Haverford Ave.

Health Center 5, 1900 N. 20th. St.

During these walk-in hours, you don’t need an appointment. There’s no copay or fee for the vaccine, and you don’t even need an ID — just a piece of mail with your address on it.

What are symptoms of measles?

The health department says you are protected from the virus if you:

Were born before 1957

Already had the measles virus

Have received two doses of measles-containing vaccine

Measles is a virus that can pass from person to person through direct contact or through the air by droplets from coughing or sneezing, according to officials.

Symptoms of measles include fever, running nose, cough, puffy eyes and a rash, officials said.