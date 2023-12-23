Patients of Jefferson Health are being warned of a potential exposure to the virus measles.

The Philadelphia Health Department issued the warning just before 6:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Anyone who was in the building at 33 South 9th Street or 833 Chestnut Street between 2 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday may have been exposed, officials say.

Health officials say that if you were not in the building during these times, you are not at risk.

“We believe there is no threat to the general public associated with this case of measles,” said Health Commissioner Dr. Cheryl Bettigole. “We encourage people who were possibly exposed to take action if they are not protected against measles. The threat of measles exposure in the United States has been growing over the last decade."

Measles is a virus that can pass from person to person through direct contact or through the air by droplets from coughing or sneezing, according to officials.

Symptoms of measles include fever, running nose, cough, puffy eyes and a rash, officials said.

The health department said says you are protected from the virus if you:

Were born before 1957

Already had the measles virus

Have received two doses of measles-containing vaccine

If you or someone you know begins to show symptoms of measles by Tuesday, January 9, please contact your doctor immediately.

You can also alert the Philadelphia Health Department if you develop symptoms at (215) 685-6740.