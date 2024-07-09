There's a $100 million plan to green Philadelphia's Avenue of the Arts

Philadelphia's Avenue of the Arts is getting $1 million from Philadelphia to jumpstart an attempt to green the theater-lined stretch of Broad Street south of City Hall with tens of millions of dollars of public and private investment expected to transform the street.

On Tuesday, the Avenue of the Arts group unveiled a $100 million plan to redo the 10-block stretch.

"We're here today to introduce a new transformative vision for the Avenue of the Arts -- Avenue of the Arts 2.0," Burkhardt said ahead of a July 9, 2024, news conference. "After 30 years it's time for a refresh getting ready for 2026."

It's all part of new Mayor Cherelle Parker's vision for a "Safer, Cleaner, Greener" city initiative, Burkhardt said.

Artist's renderings from architecture firm Gensler released Tuesday show a tree lined South Broad Street where currently little natural shade exists. They also show new structures for people to enjoy.

It will all start with greening a block of South Broad Street in front of the Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts, officials announced Tuesday. The city's budget puts aside $1 million to kickstarting the plan.

The project to green and reimagine South Broad Street down to Washington Avenue is decades in the making, according to Avenue of the Arts executive director Laura Burkhardt.

"The plan envisions a 10-block pedestrian-friendly arts park with verdant landscaping, café seating, aerial sculptures, rotating public art, new outdoor performance spaces, and greened medians adorned with public art," organizers said. "Enhanced lighting will accentuate this new urban oasis and make it a day-and-night destination. Nestled in the heart of Center City will be a new place to hang out with friends, dine, stroll, and enjoy inspiring creativity."

The goal is "to create a serene and green, arts-inspired attraction in the heart of Center city and to add ‘world-class arts city’ to Philadelphia’s renown as a hub of history and sports," organizers said in a news release.

"Avenue of the Arts 2.0 brings the arts to the streetscape with pop-up performances, aerial sculptures, colorful banners, eye-level art installations and dramatic architectural lighting at night," organizers added.

The Philadelphia Business Journal -- a news gathering partner of NBC10 -- initially revealed details about the $100 million plan with the idea of making the stretch about more than just the art inside locations like The Academy of Music and Suzanne Roberts Theatre.

“We want people to enjoy being on the avenue and make the avenue a destination unto itself," Avenue of the Arts board member and Dranoff Properties CEO Carl Dranoff told the Business Journal. "That is what will change the equation. That will attract more art, more creativity, and more of a mixed-use successful, vital attraction for the city."

The idea is that the funding to bring the whole $100 million plan to fruition will be a mix of public and private funding.

There was no exact timetable on how long the whole project would take.

"The plan will be implemented in a phased approach, block by block," Avenue of the Arts, Inc. board chair Dianne Semingson said. "Phase one, covering the area between Spruce and Pine (the Kimmel Center block), is scheduled to be finished by Spring 2026, in time for significant events such as Philadelphia's 250th celebration, FIFA's World Cup finals, and the MLB All-Star Game.”