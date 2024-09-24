Philadelphia

What's Philadelphia's most beautiful block? Check out the finalists

'The annual Clean Block contest is the culmination of the cleaning season that involves a lot of hard work and dedication on behalf of the volunteer block captains and their neighbors who make up the PMBC network,' the sanitation department says

By Dan Stamm

Flowers with Philadelphia City Hall in the background
NBC10 - JR Smith

What is the most beautiful block in Philadelphia?

Bragging rights are on the line the next couple weekends as the 2024 Philadelphia More Beautiful Committee (PMBC) Annual Clean Block Contest is judged.

"Each year, judges from areas across the city visit each contest block and evaluate each based on organization, cleanliness, improvements and participation," the sanitation department said in a news release.

Judges will head to the following blocks over the next two Saturdays -- Sept. 28 and Oct. 5 to decide which block is best, Sanitation Commissioner Crystal Jacobs-Shipman said:

Sept. 28, 2024

  • 9:15 a.m. – 1000 Wakeling St.
  • 10 a.m. – 1500 S. Taylor St.
  • 10:45 a.m. – 200 S Millick St.
  • 11:30 a.m. – 6400 Dicks Ave.
  • 12:30 p.m. – 100 N Ruby St.
  • 1:15 p.m. – 6300 Reedland St.
  • 2 p.m. – 1600 N. 8th St.

Oct. 5, 2024

  • 9:15 a.m. – Unit N. Robinson St.
  • 10 a.m. – 3300 D St.
  • 10:45 a.m. – 2200 N Mascher St.
  • 11:30 a.m. – 718 E. Cornwall St.
  • 12:30 p.m. – 1400 S. 22nd St.
  • 1:30 p.m. – 2300 Diamond St.

(Note that each block is being told when the judges will be swinging by, so there should be time to get everything looking perfect.)

"The annual Clean Block contest is the culmination of the cleaning season that involves a lot of hard work and dedication on behalf of the volunteer block captains and their neighbors who make up the PMBC network," the sanitation department said. "The blocks were selected from approximately 6,600 organized blocks registered with PMBC’s block captain program."

Best of luck to the beautiful blocks up for consideration.

