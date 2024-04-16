Eagles trade up for D-line help in latest mock draft

We are closing in on the actual, real-life NFL Draft, just nine days from today. Many teams have filled a lot of holes in their roster between the first mock draft and this one, including the Eagles. So we got a bit creative with a couple of draft-day deals, including one for the Birds.

1. Caleb Williams, QB, USC

If the Bears already know who they’re picking, and we all know who they’re picking, why will they use all 10 minutes they have to hand in their card? You know they will. They had four months!

2. Commanders – Drake Maye, QB, North Carolina

You can plug Jayden Daniels in here too, but I feel like new GM Adam Peters makes what some believe is a safer play.

3. Patriots – Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU

The Pats could trade out here, or take Marvin Harrison or Malik Nabers. Instead, they take a dual-threat QB with miles of upside.

4. Cardinals – Marvin Harrison, WR, Ohio State

Arizona could entertain trading out here, but the fact remains that they have NO receivers. Their three projected starters have a combined 15 NFL touchdowns. Harrison could have that in his rookie season.

5. Chargers – Malik Nabers, WR, LSU

Another team without any wideouts worth talking about. Chargers miss out on WR1, so they settle for WR1a.

6. TRADE: Vikings (via Giants) – JJ McCarthy, QB, Michigan

MIN sends pick No. 6 and pick No. 107 to NYG for pick No. 11 and pick No. 23.

It’s looking more and more like Minnesota will jump up in the draft to grab their quarterback, it’s just a question of which team will be their dance partner. For the purposes of this simulation, we go with the Giants.

7. Titans – Joe Alt, OT, Notre Dame

This pick is almost as predictable as Williams at No. 1. The best tackle in the draft, going to the team with the biggest need for one.

8. Falcons – Rome Odunze, WR, Washington

Odunze reaps the benefit of his monster senior season (1,640 yards, 13 receiving TD). His connection with new QB Kirk Cousins will add some real juice to Atlanta’s offense.

9. Bears – Olu Fashanu, OT, Penn State

Chicago got their franchise QB with No. 1, now they get the man who will be charged with protecting his blind side for the next decade.

10. Jets – Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia

The best tight end in the draft, and it ain’t close. If Aaron Rodgers stays healthy, he could make a star out of Bowers in year one.

11. Giants (via Vikings) – Brian Thomas, WR, LSU

The Giants go need with this pick and get Thomas, who led FBS in TD catches with 17. He also ran the second-fastest 40 (4.33) at the NFL Combine.

12. Broncos – Bo Nix, QB, Oregon

Denver is not starting the 2024 season with Jarrett Stidham as their QB1. If they don’t move up for one of the top 4 signal-callers, they stay home and go with Nix.

13. Raiders – Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo

Mitchell parlays his combine efforts into a first-round spot with the Raiders, who desperately need help in their secondary.

14. TRADE: Eagles (via Saints) – Dallas Turner, Edge, Alabama

PHI trades picks No. 22, No. 53, and No. 171 to NO for pick No. 14

Howie Roseman sees Turner slide down the board and pounces, grabbing what many believe to be the best defensive prospect in the draft. The losses of Fletcher Cox to retirement and the trade of Haason Reddick – even with the addition of Bryce Huff – has softened up what has been a strong unit up front on defense.

It may be a lot to give up, especially with the dearth of picks at the Eagles’ disposal, but it’s Howie SZN, and we’re all just along for the ride.

15. Colts – Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama

Indy is very young at CB, and they’re about to get younger. Some argue Arnold is the most finished product at CB in the draft, and he’ll push for a starting job out of the gate.

16. Seahawks – Troy Fautanu, OT, Washington

Seattle’s 28th-ranked run attack will get a boost from Fautanu, who gives them a nice blend of strength and agility up front.

17. Jaguars – Cooper DeJean, CB, Iowa

Ronald Darby is 30 years old and played every bit last year like a player about to turn 30. Enter DeJean, a strong, versatile defensive back who can also return punts. A real ballhawk, who returned three picks for touchdowns with Iowa.

18. Bengals – J.C. Latham, OT, Alabama

Good luck trying to move this guy, or trying to get around him. 6-foot-6, 345 pounds. Started the last two season at RT for Alabama, and some believe he could end up as the best tackle in this draft class.

19. Rams – Laiatu Latu, Edge, UCLA

With Aaron Donald retiring, the Rams’ defensive line took a big hit. Enter Latu, who will bring a veteran’s work ethic, skill set and mindset to whichever team selects him. A medical concern (neck) is the only red flag, but he played 25-of-26 games the last two seasons.

20. Steelers – Jackson Powers-Johnson, C, Oregon

The 2023 Rimington Trophy winner is a perfect fit for the Steelers as they transition into the Russell Wilson era. JPJ will push for a week one spot in the middle of that O-line, where he’ll bring a lot of strength and nastiness to the center position.

21. Dolphins – Graham Barton, OL, Duke

Yes, Miami signed Aaron Brewer last month, but hear me out. It’s essentially a two-year deal, and drafting Barton could help them two-fold. If Brewer pans out, Barton waits and watches. If Barton shows he’s ready in camp, he opens at center and Brewer kicks out to guard.

22. Saints (via Eagles) – Amarius Mims, OT, Georgia

The Saints use the Eagles’ pick to grab Mims, who has everything you could look for in a tackle, except for experience. He stands 6’8”, 340 pounds, has size, technique, and strength for days, but has made just eight college starts.

23. Giants (via Vikings) – Nate Wiggins, CB, Clemson

The Giants use their second pick from Minnesota on the fastest corner at the 2024 Combine (4.28 40). He will add to Big Blue’s defense, but can he add to himself? He weighed just 173 pounds in Indy last month.

24. Cowboys – Taliese Fuaga, OT, Oregon State

Dallas fills a big hole in their offensive line with Fuaga, who can give the Cowboys strong play at guard or tackle.

25. Packers – Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB, Alabama

The best name in the draft by far. The best corner in the draft? Time will tell. Considered by many as the most complete CB in this class, and can return punts as well.

26. Buccaneers – Chop Robinson, Edge, Penn State

Robinson is drawing comparisons to another PSU edge rusher familiar to Eagles fans – one Micah Parsons. Ridiculous athlete and as quick off the snap as they come.

27. Cardinals – Jared Verse, Edge, Florida State

Arizona ranked 30th in the NFL last season in sacks (33). Verse will certainly help. He brings strength and intelligence to go with his athleticism.

28. Bills – Adonai Mitchell, WR, Texas

Buffalo flipping their entire wide receiving corps in one offseason is definitely… a decision. They traded Stefon Diggs, let Gabe Davis walk in free agency, and signed Curtis Samuel and Mack Hollins. Mitchell in this spot has a chance to be Josh Allen’s new favorite target.

29. Lions – Byron Murphy, DT, Texas

Detroit grabs the Big 12 DL of the Year, a compact player who could thrive as the nose in the Lions’ multiple-front defense.

30. Ravens – Xavier Worthy, WR, Texas

Baltimore gets a wide receiver who might actually be able to beat Lamar Jackson in a footrace. Worthy ran a Combine-best 4.21 in Indianapolis. Caught 26 TD passes in 39 games at Texas.

31. 49ers – Tyler Guyton, OT, Oklahoma

A steal at the tail-end of the first round, Guyton could start week one as the other bookend to future Hall-of-Famer Trent Williams. He’s already got pass-blocking skills that rival most in the NFL at RT.

32. Chiefs – Keon Coleman, WR, Florida State

Coleman feels like a great fit for Patrick Mahomes: a true go-up-and-get-it receiver with elite catch-point skills. No surprise, he made the basketball team at Michigan State as a freshman.