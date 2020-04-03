Coronavirus Pandemic
Full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak and how it impacts you
Delaware

University of Delaware Postpones Commencement

The campus has been shuttered for weeks since a university professor was the first case in Delaware to be confirmed

The University of Delaware
Cargoudel / CC

The University of Delaware has postponed its spring commencement ceremony because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The News Journal in Wilmington reports that University president Dennis Assanis told students about the decision in an email on Thursday.

The campus has been shuttered for weeks since a university professor was the first case in Delaware to be confirmed.

Coronavirus Pandemic

Full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak and how it impacts you

coronavirus 2 hours ago

Penn to Test Much-Discussed Coronavirus Treatment Drug Hydroxychloroquine

coronavirus Apr 1

WATCH: Montgomery County’s Daily Virus Briefing

“We’ve had to take a series of responsible, yet drastic measures to keep our community safe and healthy,” Assanis said in the letter. “Unfortunately, this now means that we must postpone our plans for the traditional commencement ceremony scheduled for May. Importantly, this is not a cancellation.”

Assanis told students that the school is trying to come up with alternatives and asked students to respond to a survey.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

DelawarecoronavirusJohn Carney
Coronavirus Pandemic Local U.S. & World Politics Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Community Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV See It, Share It
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us