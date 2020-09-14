Central Bucks Schools to Return to In-Person Learning

What to Know The Central Bucks School District released an updated plan on the return to in-person learning for elementary, middle school and high school students amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Elementary school students enrolled in the 5-day in-person traditional model will return to in-person classes on Wednesday, Sept. 30 at all Central Bucks elementary schools with the exception of Butler Elementary School.

Select secondary students in the district will return to school on Thursday, Oct. 1. The district also released the plan for students enrolled in the "HYBRID 1" and "HYBRID 2" models.

Some students in one of the largest districts in Pennsylvania will return to in-person learning by the end of September while others will return to class in early October.

The Central Bucks School District released an updated plan on the return to classes for elementary, middle school and high school students amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Elementary school students enrolled in the 5-day in person traditional model will return to in-person classes on Wednesday, Sept. 30 at all Central Bucks elementary schools with the exception of Butler Elementary School.

You can find the specific instructions for Butler Elementary here.

The Central Bucks School District before and after care program will resume on Monday, Oct. 12.

Elementary school students who were previously enrolled in the “HYBRID 1” model will attend school in-person on Mondays and Tuesdays starting on Oct. 5 and online learning on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. Students who were enrolled in the “HYBRID 2” model will attend school in-person on Thursdays and Fridays starting Oct. 1 and online on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

“We are asking that families remain in their selected program model until the end of the secondary first marking period on Tuesday, November 10, 2020,” a district spokesperson wrote.

The district also released a daily schedule for both in-person and hybrid learning for elementary school students. You can view that schedule here.

Select secondary students in the district will return to school on Thursday, Oct. 1.

Secondary students who were previously enrolled in the “HYBRID 1” model will attend school in-person on Mondays and Tuesdays starting on Oct. 5 and online learning on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.

Students who were enrolled in the “HYBRID 2” model will attend school in-person on Thursdays and Fridays starting Oct. 1 and online on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

You can view the revised middle school schedule here.

You can view the revised high school schedule here.