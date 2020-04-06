Safe and Fun Outdoor Activities During Coronavirus Pandemic

Chanelle Bishop-Gilyard, PsyD, a psychologist at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, shared a list of safe outdoor activities for your children amid the coronavirus pandemic.
For the Family
- Family Drive-ins: Grab take out, pop on a movie and enjoy in the car with the family.
- Scavenger hunts: Come up with items found in nature to look for on a family walk, hike or bike ride. Share the list with friends and see who finds the most.
- Backyard Picnics: Pack a lunch and find a comfy blanket and spot to enjoy lunch outside.
- Virtual Outdoor Play Dates: Play dates with groups of friends (maybe playing a game or side walk chalk contest).
- Watch Parties: Host or join watch parties (cooking, yoga).
- Virtual Dance Off: Friendly dance off using virtual software.
- Family Game Night: Virtual game night with a few friends.
- Decorations: Decorate windows for passerby's to appreciate.
- Idea rocks: Paint a fun activity idea on a rock and place in different locations that other families may pass to give them an idea of new things to try.
For Parents
- Happy Hour: Virtual Happy Hour with a few friends.
- Solo Walks: Walks alone to recharge.