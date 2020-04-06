Coronavirus Pandemic
Safe and Fun Outdoor Activities During Coronavirus Pandemic

Trying to find safe outdoor activities for you and your kids amid the coronavirus pandemic? Check out these suggestions from Chanelle Bishop-Gilyard, PsyD, a psychologist at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia

By Matt DeLucia

Chanelle Bishop-Gilyard, PsyD, a psychologist at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, shared a list of safe outdoor activities for your children amid the coronavirus pandemic.

For the Family

  • Family Drive-ins: Grab take out, pop on a movie and enjoy in the car with the family.
  • Scavenger hunts: Come up with items found in nature to look for on a family walk, hike or bike ride. Share the list with friends and see who finds the most.
  • Backyard Picnics: Pack a lunch and find a comfy blanket and spot to enjoy lunch outside.
  • Virtual Outdoor Play Dates: Play dates with groups of friends (maybe playing a game or side walk chalk contest).
  • Watch Parties: Host or join watch parties (cooking, yoga).
  • Virtual Dance Off: Friendly dance off using virtual software.
  • Family Game Night: Virtual game night with a few friends.
  • Decorations: Decorate windows for passerby's to appreciate.
  • Idea rocks: Paint a fun activity idea on a rock and place in different locations that other families may pass to give them an idea of new things to try.

For Parents

  • Happy Hour: Virtual Happy Hour with a few friends.
  • Solo Walks: Walks alone to recharge.

