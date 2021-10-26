Rutgers University Sets December COVID Vaccine Deadline for Staff

What to Know Rutgers University has announced that employees who are still unvaccinated against COVID-19 have until Dec. 8 to get vaccinated to comply with a federal mandate.

University officials said Monday that only about 10% of the staff is unvaccinated, but if those employees are not vaccinated by the deadline they will be disciplined and potentially fired.

The New Jersey university will allow employees to request medical and religious exemption by Nov. 8.

Rutgers University employees who are still unvaccinated against COVID-19 have until Dec. 8 to get vaccinated, the university announced Monday.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

In a statement, Rutgers Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Antonio Calcado said only about 10% of the staff is unvaccinated, but if those employees are not vaccinated by the deadline they will be disciplined and potentially fired.

The university is following President Joe Biden's executive order to mandate all federal workers to be vaccinated against coronavirus, NJ.com reported.

Employees who choose the Moderna vaccine must receive their first dose by Oct. 26, by Nov. 3 for the Pfizer vaccine and by Nov. 24 for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to meet the deadline.

The university will allow employees to request medical and religious exemption by Nov. 8.

Rutgers employs 25,600 faculty across its New Brunswick/Piscataway, Newark and Camden campuses.