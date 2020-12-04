Coronavirus Pandemic

travel

PHL Opens Coronavirus Testing Site for Passengers

The testing site comes ahead of winter trips to the Caribbean, where many nations require a negative test result in the 3 days prior to travel.

By Joe Brandt

NBC Universal, Inc.

Passengers can get tested for the coronavirus at Philadelphia International Airport starting Friday, after Jefferson and U.K. health provider Ambulnz opened a testing site in Terminal E.

The testing precedes the winter travel season, when many Americans head to the Caribbean islands for warm weather and a tan. It's a huge chunk of the winter flights from PHL too, according to a news announcement.

Many Caribbean nations require a negative PCR test result from the prior 72 hours before boarding a flight.

The testing site in Terminal E will have have a rapid antigen test and the more reliable PCR swab test. Antigen results come the same day via a text message, and standard PCR test results come within 48 to 72 hours.

There are plans to administer rapid PCR tests, but they are not immediately available.

Tests are priced between $70 to $130. If you're getting tested, parking is free for 2 hours in the Terminal E garage.

More testing sites at the airport could be announced in the coming months.

