Philly Pushing to Get Some 4K Pfizer Shots Into Arms Before They Expire

Some 4,000 Pfizer coronavirus vaccines could become unusable if not injected by the end of this week, Philadelphia officials said.

Department of Public Health spokesman James Garrow told NBC10 partner KYW Newsradio that the surplus of vaccines at a number of city clinics comes as supply outpaces demand, and officials hope unvaccinated people will make their way to the Pennsylvania Convention Center to get their first shot and use up the excess.

"We have about 4,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine that will expire by the end of the week, so we're really hoping to get through it on Wednesday and Thursday," Garrow told KYW.

He said the city is trying to inoculate people who are still on the fence about getting their shots, adding that the convention center is accepting walk-ins and that the process is quick and easy.

"You get your vaccine, you wait for 15 minutes, and you're out the door," Garrow said. "It's truly a professional operation, giving out a lifesaving vaccine for zero cost."