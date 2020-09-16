Go Birds, but don't go to the Birds.

That's the crux of the message Philadelphia officials sent out Wednesday, announcing that parking lots and streets around Lincoln Financial Field would be closed to deter tailgating for Sunday's Philadelphia Eagles home opener.

No fans are allowed in the stadium due to public health restrictions on gatherings to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. But leaders were also concerned about gatherings outside near the stadium while the Eagles play the Los Angeles Rams.

“There are still many ways to enjoy the game safely, and we encourage fans to watch at home with family," Mayor Jim Kenney said in a news statement.

An area bounded by 7th Street, Broad Street, Packer Avenue and I-95 will be closed to vehicle traffic between 6 a.m. and 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 20. The closures include:

11th Street will be closed to traffic both ways, between Pattison Ave. and Terminal Ave.

Pattison Ave. will be closed to traffic both ways between South Broad and 7th streets;

10th Street will be closed to southbound traffic between Packer Ave. and Hartranft Street (Phillies Way)

And Darien Street will be closed to southbound traffic between Packer Ave. and Pattison Ave.

Xfinity Live! is still open, but employees and patrons will need to show a ticket or ID to get through the police closures.

The city is also forbidding tailgating at FDR Park this year. The Parks department and police will increase their gameday patrols at the park to break up crowds.