Families are going to have fewer opportunities to visit the @[Philadelphia Zoo] this fall as the zoo cuts back on its days of operations with fewer visitors coming into the gates amid coronavirus.

On Tuesday, the zoo announced that it is reducing the days it is open after Labor Day.

Since reopening seven days a week with coronavirus-related safety measures in place in early July, the zoo has looked at visitation patterns of its guests and members and considered the costs of being open, Philadelphia Zoo President and CEO Vikram Dewan said. They also considered the lack of field trips planned as schools go virtual this fall.

We “have realized that it makes the most sense to be open Friday through Sunday,” Dewan said. “Typically, during this time of the year, we welcome school groups on weekdays, and that’s just not going to be possible this year.”

The weekend only operations go into effect starting Sept. 11. Admission will continue to be limited and social-distancing measures remain in place.

The zoo closed to the public back in March as attractions acted to slow the spread of the virus as COVID-19 began to grip the Philadelphia region and country. The zoo turned to virtual experiences during its monthslong closure. The zoo plans to ramp up its online presence during the weekday closures.