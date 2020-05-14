Eighteen Philadelphia-area health systems and hospitals have received a total of more than $579 million in federal government coronavirus relief funds distributed this month and last.

The Philadelphia Business Journal broke down the funding numbers for area health systems and hospitals.

Jefferson Health led the way, receiving $101.5 million for its hospitals in Center City, Northeast Philadelphia, South Jersey and Abington. Jefferson is the only local health system to receive more than $100 million, PBJ.com reported.

Temple University Health System was next at $86.5 million followed by the University of Pennsylvania Health system at $64.9 million, Christiana Care in Delaware at $58.6 million, and Cooper University Health Care in Camden at $57.7 million.

PBJ.com has a slideshow of all the local health systems and what funding each is receiving.

The funding comes as balance sheets at hospitals, locally and nationally, have suffered during the pandemic because of the temporary postponement of elective surgeries and non-emergency procedures. On top of that, hospitals have taken on added expenses, such as larger-than-anticipated purchases of personal protective equipment, incurred while caring for COVID-19 patients.

