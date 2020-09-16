Mayor Jim Kenney said the city will ban tailgating at the South Philadelphia stadium complex for the Philadelphia Eagles' home opener on Sunday to discourage large gatherings that could contribute to the spread of COVID-19, the Philadelphia Business Journal reports.

Kenney said Tuesday the city is working with the Eagles to block the gates to Lincoln Financial Field’s parking lot on game day, as well as with owners of properties near Lincoln Financial Field to prevent tailgating. Fans will also be prohibited from tailgating at nearby FDR Park.

"I recognize as a long-term rabid Eagles fan myself, there's nowhere else I'd rather be than in the parking lot tailgating for the 1 o'clock game," Kenney said. “We just need to keep each other safe, and there will be other football seasons.”

The city will release more information on the restrictions later this week, the mayor said.

Eagles fans are currently not allowed to attend games at Lincoln Financial Field because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. It is unclear whether fans will be allowed to attend games later in the season.

