With new coronavirus cases and hospitalizations slowing, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is lifting restrictions put on in-person auto and bicycle sales.

Starting Wednesday at 6 a.m. -- not as of Friday as Murphy first tweeted -- car and motorcycle dealerships can resume sales again, Murphy said Tuesday. Bike shops can also begin selling bicycles in person again.

By Memorial Day weekend, Jersey Shores beaches, batting cages, driving ranges, tennis clubs, shooting clubs and more will also be added to the list of public places that are open again after coronavirus restrictions.

There have been more than 149,000 COVID-19 cases in the Garden State and at least 10,586 deaths related to the coronavirus as of Tuesday.

Among the 162 new deaths reported Tuesday was a 22-year-old, Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli said. There was no further information if that young person had any preexisting conditions.

In recent weeks, COVID-19 cases have been slowing. Only Cumberland and Hunterdon Counties have seen their cases double in the past 30 days.

Coronavirus patients in New Jersey hospitals, ICUs and on ventilators are down significantly since peaking several weeks ago. as of Monday night, COVID-19 patients in ICUs had dropped below 1,000 for the first time in weeks.

Pharmacists Permitted to Test for COVID-19

New Jersey's 18,000 or so pharmacists can now administer tests for the novel coronavirus without a prescription needed, Murphy announced Tuesday.

The tests must be FDA approved, the Democratic governor said.

"These tests can be given without a prescription," Murphy said.

By the end of the month, about 50 CVS locations will be offering self-swab COVID-19 tests, Murphy said.

Changing How Long-Term Care Facility Deaths Are Counted

Deaths in New Jersey's hard-hit long-term care facilities are now only being counted if they are lab confirmed. As of Tuesday, that number was at 4,295.

Previously, the death total in long-term care facilities was higher as they were counted differently.

This story is developing and will be updated.