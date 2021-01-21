What to Know Pennsylvania has surpassed 20,000 deaths from the coronavirus. The state Department of Health reported Thursday that another 260 people died from the virus, pushing the total during the pandemic past 20,120.

Pennsylvania’s seven-day average of deaths reported hit its highest point in the pandemic earlier this month, according to the COVID Tracking Project.

However, the numbers of new infections reported and coronavirus patients in hospitals and intensive care units have continued to drop throughout January.

Pennsylvania has surpassed the grim milestone of 20,000 deaths from the coronavirus, the state Department of Health reported Thursday.

The department said another 260 people died from the virus, pushing the total past 20,120.

Pennsylvania’s seven-day average of deaths reported hit its highest point in the pandemic earlier this month, according to the COVID Tracking Project.

Download our free mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth coverage.

However, the numbers of new infections reported and coronavirus patients in hospitals and intensive care units have continued to drop throughout January, according to state figures.

Another approximately 5,660 people tested positive, bring the state's total to almost 790,000 during the pandemic, the department said.

The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 has dropped below 4,900, while the number of patients in the intensive care unit with Covid-19 has dropped below 900.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older, according to the department.