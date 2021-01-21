Coronavirus Pandemic

Full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak and how it impacts you
coronavirus in pennsylvania

Pa. Passes 20,000 Coronavirus-Related Deaths

By The Associated Press

NBC Universal, Inc.

What to Know

  • Pennsylvania has surpassed 20,000 deaths from the coronavirus. The state Department of Health reported Thursday that another 260 people died from the virus, pushing the total during the pandemic past 20,120.
  • Pennsylvania’s seven-day average of deaths reported hit its highest point in the pandemic earlier this month, according to the COVID Tracking Project.
  • However, the numbers of new infections reported and coronavirus patients in hospitals and intensive care units have continued to drop throughout January. 

Pennsylvania has surpassed the grim milestone of 20,000 deaths from the coronavirus, the state Department of Health reported Thursday.

The department said another 260 people died from the virus, pushing the total past 20,120.

Pennsylvania’s seven-day average of deaths reported hit its highest point in the pandemic earlier this month, according to the COVID Tracking Project.

Coronavirus Pandemic

Full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak and how it impacts you

Pennsylvania 8 hours ago

Montco Leader Says Not Enough Coronavirus Vaccine for Everyone Now Qualified

coronavirus 10 hours ago

Biden's US Revives Support for WHO, Reversing Trump Retreat

Download our free mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth coverage.

However, the numbers of new infections reported and coronavirus patients in hospitals and intensive care units have continued to drop throughout January, according to state figures.

Another approximately 5,660 people tested positive, bring the state's total to almost 790,000 during the pandemic, the department said.

The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 has dropped below 4,900, while the number of patients in the intensive care unit with Covid-19 has dropped below 900.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older, according to the department.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.
Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

coronavirus in pennsylvaniaPennsylvaniacoronaviruscoronavirus pandemic
Local Coronavirus Pandemic The Biden Administration U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Holidays Philly Live
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us