Pa. Governor: All Businesses Not ‘Life-Sustaining’ Must Shut Down

Any business in Pennsylvania that does anything other than "life-sustaining" work must close its doors, Gov. Tom Wolf ordered Thursday.

And if they don't, business owners could be fined, lose their business license, even be jailed -- and would give up the ability to file for disaster aid.

Businesses must close their physical locations by 8 p.m. Thursday, though the order does not rule out working remotely.

Enforcement actions against businesses that don't close physical locations will begin at 12:01 a.m. Saturday.

“To protect the health and safety of all Pennsylvanians, we need to take more aggressive mitigation actions,” Wolf said in a statement. “This virus is an invisible danger that could be present everywhere. We need to act with the strength we use against any other severe threat."

The order significantly strengthens Wolf's previous guidance to statewide businesses. This is an order, not a request, and it spells out specifically the few industry segments that can stay open.

The only businesses that can stay open are "life-sustaining" ones: farms and their suppliers, food manufacturing, medical care facilities, medical products suppliers and banks. Retailers that sell food, gas, automotive parts and building materials may also stay open.

Restaurants may continue to offer take-out.

Other manufacturing and construction companies must close, as must all other retailers. Insurance companies, legal firms, employment services and beauty salons or barbers must close their locations. Accountants must close.

Social-services agencies can stay open, but unions must send workers home. Movie or music studios must close, but TV and radio stations may stay open.

Beer distributors, it is important to note, may stay open.

Here is the governor's full list:

The Wolf administration previously deferred to Philadelphia about what is considered non-life-sustaining businesses in the city. That caused some confusion, with some retailers staying open despite the city and state's guidance.

“We just received the Governor’s order and are in the process of reviewing it. We anticipate having more to say on this tomorrow,” Kenney spokesman Mike Dunn said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.