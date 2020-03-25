One of Philly’s Largest Hotels Suspends Operations Due to Coronavirus

The Loews Philadelphia Hotel is temporarily closing its 581-room location at 1200 Market St. due to the coronavirus pandemic's crippling effect on the region's hotel industry, the Philadelphia Business Journal reports.

The establishment is among the largest hotels in the city and stands a few blocks from the Pennsylvania Convention Center, which has seen at least eight large-scale cancellations as a result of the virus. Philadelphia lost out on drawing an estimated 174,000 visitors to the city as a result.

The location falls under the Loews Hotels & Co umbrella, which also operates properties in cities like Boston, New York City, Orlando and Seattle. The company intends to have the Philadelphia property "resuming business operations in the coming weeks," according to a statement from Loews Hotels. Reservations are blocked until May 1 on the Philadelphia hotel's website.

“At Loews Hotels & Co the safety and well-being of our guests, team members and communities is always our top priority," the company said. "With the continued uncertainty surrounding COVID-19, coupled with local, state and federal guidelines, we have made the difficult decision to temporarily suspend operations at Loews Philadelphia Hotel."

