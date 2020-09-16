Coronavirus Pandemic

philly tourism

Philly's Attraction With the Best Views Closes Due to COVID-19 Tourism Slowdown

Citing less tourism amid coronavirus, One Liberty Philadelphia Observation Deck is closing indefinitely

By Dan Stamm

NBC Universal, Inc.

The coronavirus pandemic is claiming one of Philadelphia’s tourist attractions with the some of the best views of the city.

One Liberty Philadelphia Observation Deck in Center City announced Tuesday that it would be closing indefinitely due to the “drastic decrease of day trippers, group tour bookings, and overseas tourists due to COVID-19 pandemic.”

Tickets sales, tours and events are suspended as of Tuesday.

“The uncertainty surrounding the current economic climate has created challenges that no tourist destination could have envisioned,” OLPOD general manager Jennifer Hesser said in a news release. “The future of One Liberty Philadelphia Observation Deck is yet to be determined. We hope to once again be able to reengage with the public following this challenging time, and will continue to closely monitor the situation.”

The deck situated 57 floors above Market Street had only reopened from its virus-related pause in July after being originally closed in March.

One Liberty Philadelphia Observation Deck is giving visitors an impressive view of Center City (and beyond) again. GM Jennifer Hesser tells NBC10's Keith Jones about coronavirus safety measures in place.

All tickets already purchased can be refunded by emailing info@phillyfromthetop.com.

