What to Know New Jersey continues to see thousands more cases of the new coronavirus as the state continues to emphasize testing for COVID-19.

At least 355 people have died after contracting the novel coronavirus. At least 22,255 have tested positive for COVID-19.

New Jersey has pushed back its tax filing deadline and fiscal year to focus on fighting coronavirus.

New Jersey now has more than 22,000 cases of the novel coronavirus and more than 350 deaths.

Gov. Phil Murphy on Wednesday announced 91 new deaths, bringing the death count of people who had died after contracting COVID-19 to 355. Most of the deaths have been in North Jersey and nearly half the deaths have been people over the age of 80, Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli said. Twenty-three people in Ocean County have died.

Among the deaths is Janice Preschel, who launched a food pantry that feeds families in North Jersey, Gov. Phil Murphy said at a Wednesday news conference.

Saddened by the loss of Janice Preschel of Teaneck. Janice was the founder of the Helping Hands Food Pantry that has fed countless families for more than a decade. She was active in her temple – Temple Emeth – and was a past president of the Teaneck Rotary. She was 60 years old. pic.twitter.com/l29iO749t8 — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) April 1, 2020

"Every single one of these lost lives is irreplaceable," Murphy said.

The state total of cases was at least 22,255, a jump of 3,649 in one day as the state puts an emphasis on testing.

The worst of the coronavirus pandemic could still be to come. Persichilli said several medical centers in the hard-hit northern part of New Jersey are reaching capacity, meaning the surge of cases could already be getting underway.

About a quarter of the long-term care facilities around the state, including some in Burlington, Camden, Gloucester, Mercer and Ocean counties, have reported a COVID-19 case, Persichilli said.

▫️ Bergen Community College testing site will be open tomorrow



▫️ 93 long-term care facilities in NJ have at least 1 COVID-19 case



▫️all 4 of the state psychiatric hospitals have at least 1 case of COVID-19.



Have prior medical experience? Visit https://t.co/HwH5M17JPq — NJDOH (@NJDeptofHealth) April 1, 2020

More Medical Equipment

Murphy said he continues to search for more ventilators to treat COVID-19 patients despite the feds sending hundreds of more units.

We’ve received a total of 850 additional ventilators.



But, we still need more. I will continue to press the @WhiteHouse, @fema, and anyone who I can get on the phone for more ventilators, more PPE, more direct state aid – whatever it is that we need. pic.twitter.com/TjGPiZwbEd — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) April 1, 2020

The state is also pushing for more personal protective equipment (PPE) for health care workers and first responders.

While every bit of federal assistance is essential, New Jersey continues to lead on its own.



On our own, we’ve procured nearly 10 million pieces of PPE that are beginning to flow into our warehouses and will be allocated to the front lines. — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) April 1, 2020

The state continues to ask anyone with medical training to help treat people during the pandemic. Murphy called on retired people, not only in New Jersey but in any state, to help.

Officials continue to order people to stay at home and practice social distancing as a way of "flattening the curve" of the deadly virus.

New Jersey Moves Back Tax Filing Date

The somber news of more deaths, came as state lawmakers moved the date for tax filing as the Garden State continues to fight the deadly virus.

New Jersey's income tax deadline will move from April 15 to July 15 and the state budget deadline will move from June 30 to Sept. 30 in response to the coronavirus outbreak, Murphy and state lawmakers said Wednesday.

BREAKING: The New Jersey state tax filing deadline WILL BE EXTENDED from April 15th to July 15th.



Additionally, the state fiscal year will be extended to September 30th to allow us to focus on leading our state out of this crisis.



Thank you, @SpeakerCoughlin and @NJSenatePres. pic.twitter.com/kQFgsBKDHA — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) April 1, 2020

“The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has caused hardships, financial strain, and disruptions for many New Jerseyans and New Jersey businesses," the leaders said.

Senate President Steve Sweeney and Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin will move any necessary legislation and supplemental appropriations to get the state through the rest of the fiscal year, the leaders said. All three men are Democrats.

The change in the income tax filing deadline mirrors what the federal government announced last month.

The details of the budget are unclear. Murphy had proposed a $40.9 billion spending plan that called for increased spending for schools, public pensions and New Jersey Transit, but the economic impact the virus will have on state finances looks dire given a sharp rise in unemployment claims.

Help for Small Businesses

New Jersey is opening up the Small Business Emergency Assistance Grant Program application process for businesses hit hard by closures amid the coronavirus pandemic on Friday morning. More details can be found here.

.@NewJerseyEDA’s application window for its Small Business Emergency Assistance Grant Program will open at 9:00 AM on Friday, April 3rd.



For the application, small business owners should visit https://t.co/f5IDYK8kht pic.twitter.com/pwpNAU09Jh — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) April 1, 2020

Coronavirus Symptoms

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, or death.