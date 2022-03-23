COVID-Related Mask Mandate for NJ Statehouse Ends

What to Know One of New Jersey’s final COVID-19 restrictions has ended, with officials approving a resolution to end a mask requirement in the statehouse.

One of New Jersey's final COVID-19 restrictions ended on Tuesday as officials approved a resolution to end a mask requirement in the statehouse.

The State Capitol Joint Management Commission, which oversees the building where the Legislature works, approved a measure to immediately end the mask mandate. The resolution also calls for the removal of any signs posted throughout the complex about the mask requirement and terminates “enhanced cleaning services” that had been required since May 2020.

It's among the final mask mandates in the state to fall. Some school districts are still requiring masks. They're also required on New Jersey Transit buses and trains.

The decision comes as New Jersey’s COVID-19 trends fall from highs during the holidays.

The commission voted last month to end a requirement for visitors to the statehouse to show proof of a COVID-19 vaccine or a negative test. Republicans who disagreed with that mandate defied it during votes in December. Initially stopped by state police from going into the Assembly chamber, they were eventually allowed to enter.