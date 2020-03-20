Coronavirus Pandemic
Full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak and how it impacts you
coronavirus

How to Donate Medical Supplies If You Have Them

By NBC10 Staff

Getty Images

WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA – MARCH 16: Health care staff from the FoundCare center wear protective gear as they help people who called to setup a drive through appointments to be tested for the coronavirus in the centers parking lot on March 16, 2020 in West Palm Beach, Florida. FoundCare, a nonprofit federally qualified health center, said the testing for COVID-19 will be open to Palm Beach County residents who have called ahead for a scheduled appointment. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

" data-ellipsis="false">

Personal protective equipment for healthcare workers helping people through the coronavirus outbreak are in high-demand and short supply.

Some community members are working to collect and donate this equipment from businesses that don't currently need them – like dental practices.

Dr. Michael Wong, a dentist from Lansdale, Pennsylvania, is asking his fellow dental care providers to donate this equipment.

Coronavirus Pandemic

Full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak and how it impacts you

coronavirus 23 hours ago

Pa. Governor: All Businesses Not ‘Life-Sustaining’ Must Shut Down

Delaware 5 hours ago

Delaware Faces More Closures as Cases Climb to 38

If you have this equipment and would like to donate it, reach out to Dr. Wong at mwongdds@gmail.com or by calling 267-638-6596.

This article tagged under:

coronaviruscoronavirus outbreakpersonal protective equipment
Local Coronavirus Pandemic U.S. & World Politics Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV Community Contests
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us