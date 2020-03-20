How to Donate Medical Supplies If You Have Them

Personal protective equipment for healthcare workers helping people through the coronavirus outbreak are in high-demand and short supply.

Some community members are working to collect and donate this equipment from businesses that don't currently need them – like dental practices.

Dr. Michael Wong, a dentist from Lansdale, Pennsylvania, is asking his fellow dental care providers to donate this equipment.

If you have this equipment and would like to donate it, reach out to Dr. Wong at mwongdds@gmail.com or by calling 267-638-6596.